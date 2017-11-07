Drake Tells Fans He’s Making New Music: “I’m Always Working For You”

Via |

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Drake’s been relatively quiet on the music front since his More Lifeplaylist was released in March. But Drizzy fans don’t need to worry about a long absence because he’s assured them he’s staying busy in the studio.

The news came from an announcement between songs at Drake’s show in Auckland, New Zealand, a stop on his Boy Meets World Tour. He prefaced the announcement with a brief story of an encounter with someone at an airport who asked him when he’d be releasing new music. Turning to the crowd, Drizzy let loose a wide grin before letting them know the answer.

“I’m always working for you,” he said. “I’m never sitting around, wasting my time. I’ve got shit coming for you, don’t worry.”

