Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico

According to CBS and other outlets, one time Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Halladay has passed away today in a small plane crash off the Gulf of Mexico.

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay is survived by his two children and his wife, Brandy. We will keep you updated with any news regarding this story.

Source: CBS Philadelphia

