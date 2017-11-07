National
Home > National

Roy Halladay Dies In Plane Crash In Gulf Of Mexico

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 53 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty


According to CBS and other outlets, one time Philadelphia Phillies great Roy Halladay has passed away today in a small plane crash off the Gulf of Mexico.

 

Halladay is a former eight-time All-Star pitcher for the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and the Phillies (2010-2013). He won the Cy Young Award in 2003 and 2010.

Halladay is survived by his two children and his wife, Brandy. We will keep you updated with any news regarding this story.

Source: CBS Philadelphia

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest