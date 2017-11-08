Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

and hubbyare expecting baby number two!

The mama-to-be broke the exciting news on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of her husband, fellow actor Corey Hardrict, and son, Cree kissing her growing baby bump:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry retweeted the good news saying “Yayyy, couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”

Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

Tia was very open about her struggle with fertility due to endometriosis during an interview with People back in 2016.

“I do suffer from endometriosis. So there’s a little bit of a challenge there, but I will say this: I am working on my diet.”

The 39-year-old vowed to clean up her diet, hoping better nutrition would eliminate the inflammation in her body. Her cookbook, ‘A Whole New You’ outlines the ingredients to feeling great while looking great.

Even though Tia was completely overhauled her lifestyle, she tried to remain level headed at the idea of having a second child.

“[We’re] trying, but I don’t want to put too much hope into it,” she told the publication at the time. “I don’t want to be let down.”

But it looks like diet, exercise and prayer paid off. Congrats, Tia!

