After announcing a joint tour with former labelmate, Ja Rule, Ashanti is back to work on new material and just released her latest single, “Sayless” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Stream below:

Let's gooooo!!! Tickets on sale now!!! #Sayless 😜 📸 cred @jhainesofficial A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: