Wiz Khalifa is back with a new project, Laugh Now, Fly Later which features Casey Veggies. Stream below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/laugh-now-fly-later/1309186673

TUH NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT LNFL 😂✈️™️ A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

