Yo' Durtty
Home > Yo' Durtty

Skooly Releases Debut Album, ‘Baccward Feelings’

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
2 Chainz and Skooly

Source: 2 Chainz and Skooly attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET) / Getty

After hosting a private listening session last night in Atlanta at Street Execs Studio, Former Rich Kidz member, Skooly finally released his debut album, Baccward Feelings.

The project is Skooly’s most intimate body of work and features 2 Chainz, Young Thug, & KIDD.

Stream below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/baccwardfeelings/1306130691

#Skooly new album #BaccwardFeelings releases soon 🙊 #TheProgressReport

A post shared by The Progress Report (@theprogressreport101) on

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

 

2 Chainz , Durtty Boyz , lalaa shepard , Skooly

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest