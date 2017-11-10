Skooly Releases Debut Album, ‘Baccward Feelings’

3 reads Leave a comment
After hosting a private listening session last night in Atlanta at Street Execs Studio, Former Rich Kidz member, Skooly finally released his debut album, Baccward Feelings.
The project is Skooly’s most intimate body of work and features 2 Chainz, Young Thug, & KIDD.
Stream below:
Lalaa Shepard
