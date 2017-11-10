Skooly Releases Debut Album, ‘Baccward Feelings’

After hosting a private listening session last night in Atlanta at Street Execs Studio, Former Rich Kidz member, Skooly finally released his debut album, Baccward Feelings.

The project is Skooly’s most intimate body of work and features 2 Chainz, Young Thug, & KIDD.

Stream below:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/baccwardfeelings/1306130691

#Skooly new album #BaccwardFeelings releases soon 🙊 #TheProgressReport A post shared by The Progress Report (@theprogressreport101) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: