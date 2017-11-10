Petition To “Save Meek Mill” Quickly Gaining Signatures

Via |

A petition to “Save Meek Mill” is quickly gaining steam on the popular petition site, Change.org.

As of Thursday morning (November 9), the petition stood at more than 157,000 signatures.

A description for the petition makes note of the positive contributions Meek Mill has made to his community and asks Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to reconsider the two-to-four year sentence that Meek was hit with this week after a judge decided he’d violated his probation.

“More than just a celebrity or rapper, Meek Mill has been a powerful voice in the community for our youth,” the petition reads. “He has made positive contributions to many communities and programs, dedicating time and money to the cultivation of our youth and neighborhoods; even through his own adversities. He has continued to be dedicated and shown an immaculate work ethic, even at times when the system tried to prevent him from being able to tour, which is how he makes a living.”

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: