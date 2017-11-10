Veterans Day Free Meals For Veterans And Active Military + Flyers Accuse Atlanta Colleges of ‘Protecting Rapists’

Veterans Day free meals for veterans and active military

Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a menu of seven entrees on Veterans Day with proof of service.



California Pizza Kitchen: All full-service California Pizza Kitchen restaurants in the U.S. are offering veterans and active duty personnel complimentary entrées from a special Veterans Day menu.



Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans will receive a Free Chick Meal (including one scoop or sandwich, plus one scoop, side, or cup of soup) and a drink on November 10.



Chuck E. Cheese: Retired service members with valid Military ID or proof of military service get a free individual one-topping pizza (using promo code #5500).



Denny’s: Denny’s restaurants nationwide are offering a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” to active, inactive and retired military personnel on from 5 a.m. to noon on November 10.



Golden Corral: The Golden Corral restaurant chain hosts a “military appreciation dinner” on November 13 from 5 to 9 p.m., providing free sit-down dinners to anyone who has ever served in the U.S. military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserve).



Hooters: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose from one of five menu items for free at Hooters on November 11.



IHOP: All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on November 10.



Little Caesars: Participating outlets of the Little Caesars pizza restaurant chain are offering all United States armed forces veterans and active military members a free Lunch Combo (four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product) between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM on November 11.



O’Charley’s: The O’Charley’s restaurant chain is offering all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their $9.99 menu on November 11.



On the Border: The On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina chain is offering active and former military members a free Create-Your-Own Combo Meal on 11 November.



Outback: The Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain is offering veterans and active duty military a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer and beverage, as well as a discount to family members, on November 11.



Red Lobster: The Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant chain is offering veterans, active duty military, and reservists a free appetizer or desert (from a select list) on November 11.



Red Robin: All veterans and active duty service members get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11.



Ruby Tuesday: Military personnel receive one free appetizer (up to $10 in value) on November 11. Excludes locations in Guam, Manhattan, Hawaii, airport, and international locations.



Shoney’s: Participating outlets of the Shoney’s restaurant chain are offering veterans and active military a free All You Care to Eat Breakfast Bar from 6:00 to 11:00 AM on November 11



Texas Roadhouse: US. outlets of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain are offering all active, former, or retired military a free lunch from their Veterans Menu on November 11.



T.G.I. Friday’s: Guests who show valid military identification can enjoy a free lunch (up to $12) from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. on November 11.



Veterans Day falls on November 11, so banks, post offices and most public libraries will be closed.

Rockdale county teacher has been fired

The Rockdale county teacher cause on cell phone video threatening to shoot a student has been fired. Paul Hagan was fired yesterday from his job at Rockdale Career Academy. Sources say he was angry after a black student laughed out loud during a physics lesson.

Flyers accuse Atlanta colleges of ‘protecting rapists’

Morehouse is responding to some disturbing signs posted around Morehouse & Spelman Colleges this week, the signs accuse campus officials of covering up sexual assaults and those signs list the name of accused attackers. Some students are glad the topic is being addressed. Morehouse college released a statement saying that it will investigate all sexual assault claims.

