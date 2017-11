In this edition of Word On The Streetz Weekly Wrap Up, Mz Shyneka dishes on Meek Mill’s 2-4 year sentence due to probation violation, Tiffany Haddish hosting SNL as the first black woman to ever do it, Nicki Minaj’s brother being found guilty of child sexual assault and OJ Simpson’s recent meltdown in Vegas at the bar.

