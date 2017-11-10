How Did Cardi B Get Her Name? [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B’s real might be Belcalis Almanzar, but fans have always wondered how she got the name Cardi B. In a video posted from Dish Nation the team discussed how the rapper got her name and some might be shocked. Her sisters name is Hennessy and people where they grew up used to call Cardi by Bacardi.
They did that because it was another liquor brand. So Cardi just remixed that to make her name and the “B” represents how she feels about herself which is beautiful, bold and more. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that people used to call him “Barnabas” because he had so many teeth. The team laughed at Gary, but thought it was cool how Cardi got her name.
