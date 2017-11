Blac Chyna opened up a lawsuit against the Kardashians awhile back after her reality show was shut down.

She accused the Kardashians of shutting her show down and slut shaming her, which included all of the ladies of the Kardashians besides Rob… This suit was recently refocused to just Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Not sure how this may go but we shall see!

Also On Hot 107.9: