Bow Wow Gets Lectured By Mom Via Twitter

Is Bow Wow the first celeb to get lectured by his mom via Twitter?

After Bow Wow tweeted about his drunk driving incident on New Year’s Eve, it’s probably about time he received some adult supervision. The rapper begged his awkwardly @-tweeting, flirtatious mother to quit Twitter last night. But no, she refused to go, and the micro fight got ugly.

Bow Wow and his mom show us it can get sticky when your parents are involved in social networking:

Lil Bow Wow drinks, drives and tweets about it

Bow Wow addresses his hates on Twitter AGAIN!

