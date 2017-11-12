Yo' Durtty
2 Crucial Speaks On Future Being Their Mentor & Appearing On The Rap Game

The Durtty Boyz

2 Crucial

Blood brothers & artists, 2 Crucial recently stopped by The Progress Report to speak on turning 18 & 20 and making the transition from a child rappers to gaining respect as young adults. During the interview, the duo speaks on likes & dislikes within the music industry and shares tips for motivation and staying focused. The group is mentored by super Future and has industry ties with other major artists and producers within the music industry.

