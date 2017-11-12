Beyoncé Spotted In Miami With The Adorable Sir And Rumi Carter

Fans got an unexpected surprise when photos ofand JAY Z ’s 5 month old twinsandsurfaced over the weekend. This is the twins’ first public sighting since their mom’s epic Instagram reveal in July when they were only one month old

The pictures were taken from afar during a family trip to Miami, just days before JAY Z brought his 4:44 tour to the city’s American Airlines Arena. The Carters apparently decided to rent a home for their mini-vacation rather than crash in a hotel, but apparently word of their stay got out in time for some onlookers to catch Bey, Blue Ivy and the twins soak up some sun on the patio.

Multiple photos show Bey holding Sir while different shots show Mama Tina and a nanny trading off precious Rumi. The Carters are known to protect their privacy at all costs, and since its clear that these pictures were taken without their knowledge, reactions to the photos were obviously mixed.

r.i.p to whoever took those pics of beyonce's twins — rooney (@zenonthesequal) November 11, 2017

Stans: ugh now Beyoncé ain't gon post no more pics of the Twins, y'all ruin it every time

Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/i6wQAfPTEU — [dri-ix] (@iamdryx) November 12, 2017

me waiting outside the gates of Beyoncé's house to ask if we can kindly have more pics of the twins with her consent pic.twitter.com/oYWvUhzugx — ♛ (@beytrash) November 12, 2017

Me: “I hate paparazzi always being nosy and taking pics of celebs without their consent.” Me: *looking at paparazzi pics of Beyonce and the twins* pic.twitter.com/RiJRPOM6CN — Helen Strangé 👑 (@KLCHII) November 12, 2017

While it’s not yet clear who was hiding in the bushes for those exclusive photo opp, we are looking forward to more Carter family pics!

