2 of the arguably best new artists, MoneyBagg Yo & YoungBoy Never Broke Again just released a joint mixtape titled, Fed Baby’s.

The project features Young Thug & Quavo.

https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/album/fed-babys-audio/1314239981?app=music

#FEDBABYS TWO DAYS AWAY! 🔥 A post shared by BreadGangBagg (@moneybaggyo) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Ft. @thuggerthugger1 x @quavohuncho ONLY❗️#fedbabys A post shared by BreadGangBagg (@moneybaggyo) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

