Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dave Chappelle Takes On Eleven In The Trailer For His Next Netflix Special

Global Grind

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Dave Chappelle Speaks At The 2015 Duke Ellington School Of The Arts Commencement Ceremony

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty


Dave Chappelle wants to make sure you have a rocking New Year’s Eve as the comic will be releasing his new special on Netflix. Dave Chappelle: Equanimity will drop on New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2017.

This is Chappelle’s third comedy special coming exclusively to Netflix in 2017. “The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits” debuted earlier this year. Netflix dropped a funny teaser trailer that’s mashed up with Stranger Things, check it out below.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest