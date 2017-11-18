Lovely MiMi: “If it wasn’t for black people my platform wouldn’t be anything”

Turkey give away today!!! Thank you @thesuperlawyer Watch my Live ☝️ @remytheboss_ @juicenjayy A post shared by Lovely Mimi (@itslovelymimi) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Former reality television star, Lovely MiMi recently stopped by The Progress Report to open up about her personal life, new business endeavors and appreciation for the black community.

With over 11 years as a licensed nail tech, MiMi shares tips for entrepreneurship, maintaining a healthy marriage, a most recently, becoming a musician.

She also dishes on how her stint appearance on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 6 did not showcase her in a favorable light.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

