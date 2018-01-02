Will Atlanta Get Any More Snow This Winter?

Winter is here in Atlanta and we’ve already had one major snow storm in the state of Georgia but, will Atlanta get anymore snow this year? This question is almost impossible to answer without a DeLorean time machine, but here is what we know thus far.

According to the 2018 Farmer’s Almanac the Southeast region of the United States is going to be soggy and cold and rainy all winter. The forecast also suggests “below-normal” temperatures, as well as unseasonable chilling which could even reach reaching Gulf Coast. Atlanta is also likely to see above average precipitation. That mixed with below average temperature could mean snow for the Atlanta Metro Area.

The Almanac red flags five periods during the winter that could be the best chance for Atlanta to see snow again.

Estimated Heavy Precipitation Dates

January 20-23

February 4-7

February 16-19

March 1-3

March 20-23

