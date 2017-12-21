Keke Palmer Makes Christmas Unforgettable For A Hand Full Of Girls [Exclusive Video]

Keke Palmer teamed up with Hot 107.9 and “Saving Our Daughters,” to make christmas special for a few young ladies. Not only did Keke give away free dolls to the girls, she also took pictures and dished out tons of love. Check out the video and photos below.[

theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”tT8ju30Pap_K” player=”J61z6skhR7Fz”]