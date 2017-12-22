Lil Boosie: “You Can’t Promote Webbie As Boosie, He Is A Savage”

Lil Boosie hosted a private listening session for his new album, ‘Boopac’ earlier this week and sat down with Lalaa Shepard of The Progress Report to run down memory lane. During the interview, Boosie speaks on his favorite songs in his music catalog and recalls his favorite memory of Pimp C.

Boosie also reveals advice that he would tell the younger Boosie before he changed his ways and how he deals with anger now.

While speaking on Webbie, Boosie gets emotional feeling that everyone gave up on him but is ready to get him back in the studio focused on creating new content.

Lastly, Boosie reveals the formula behind his infamous Boosie fade.

Instagram @OfficialBoosieIG @LalaaShep @TheProgressReport101

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

