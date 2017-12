1017 Eskimo artist, Ralo has decided to join in on MoneyBagg Yo’s “Trending” challenge where he is seeking the best remix to his record which appeared on his latest project, ‘Federal 3X’. However, Ralo remixed the “Trending” song, dissing MoneyBagg Yo for allegedly blocking his performance in his hometown.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

