Meet The Artist Behind Travis Scott & Quavo’s Album Cover

Two worlds collaborate.

Posted 24 hours ago
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Hip hop has definitely had its share of unlikely partnerships. Rappers especially go outside the box when it comes to the visuals for their music.

Travis Scott and Quavo‘s much anticipated joint album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho dropped on Friday and it’s notable for its striking imagery.

Midnight

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Turns out, the man behind the illustration is acclaimed illustrator Ralph Steadman. He has a history of making visuals for books like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and he’s done album covers for folks like The Who and Frank ZappaNow, it looks like he can add Travis and Quavo to his list.

Travis shared a picture of the artist at work on Instagram.

 

You can swipe through to check out more of Steadman’s art.

