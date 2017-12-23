Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Yum: This Girl’s Makeup Skills Are So On Point That You Want To Eat Her Face

Global Grind

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Mimi Choi is a makeup artist from Canada who’s makeup skills are magically delicious.

Choi is known for her amazing makeup transformations — mostly beating her face to resemble food.

 

 

One time, Choi even put makeup on her hand that looked like actual toast and jelly! Wild.

Hit the flip to check it out.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest