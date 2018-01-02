EXCLUSIVE: Noah Scharf Addresses White Rappers Using The N Word In Today’s Society [INTERVIEW]

Noah Scharf is a young white rapper born in Kissimmee, Florida who then moved to Georgia and linked up with the Authentic Empire Music Group, who helped him create a buzz and is now releasing music. Noah began getting notable mentions from the likes, of Jeezy, Offset of the Migos, DC Young Fly, TI and many more. Noah shares his views on the social tensions of racism and reasons why it’s not cool for white rappers to use the N-word. (Watch Below)

