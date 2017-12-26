Entertainment News
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling

The model and actress is set to marry Sterling, an attorney who recently ran for mayor of Atlanta.

Eva Marcille is engaged!

The ‘ANTM’ alum flashed her diamond ring in an IG photo on Christmas Day.

“I said yes!” her caption reads.

I said yes!!!! 💍

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Eva and her longtime boyfriend-now-fiance Michael Sterling recently announced they were expecting their first child together. In an interview with People, the model explained that she was elated to be having a baby boy.

“We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met,” Marcille said of her beau.

The 33-year-old recently signed on to be ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ newest peach, joining reality tv vets NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss.

2017 has proven to be a year of new beginnings for Eva, we can’t wait to see what 2018 holds for the mommy to be!

