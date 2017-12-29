Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

11 WTF Moments In 2017 That Had Us All Shaking Our Heads

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Confused Shrugging Young Woman

Source: drbimages / Getty

The year of sex scandals, exploitations and disappointments is finally coming to an end. Although this year was seemingly rough for celebs and fans alike, there were too many WTF moments in entertainment than we could count.

 

Whether they were “OMG” delightfully shocking or “SMFH” unbelievable,  we narrowed the most facepalm worthy moment down to 11. Hit the flip to see if your most WTF moment of 2017  made the cut.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest