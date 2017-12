Every year, folks set New Year’s resolutions that they only follow for about a week or two.

We all understand the internal battle of the new you emerging as the old self is trying to cling on.

Me on January 1, 2018: New year, new me The old me on January 2, 2018: pic.twitter.com/DOVyrsqxy5 — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) December 26, 2017

Is this you? Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: