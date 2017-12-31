Yo' Durtty
Stream Fasscoupe & Jose Guapo ‘Percocets & Pounds’ Mixtape

The Durtty Boyz

Jose Guapo

Source: 1papiifilms_ / 1papiifilms_

Fasscoupe is a lifestyle and movement headed by KB & Ceno of Boston, Massachusetts.

‘Fassachusetts’ as they call it, is a way of life and a mantra. Fly and flashy, Fasscoupe represents the definition of hard work, grind and passion.

The duo released their debut mixtape, ‘Loyalty Before Royalty’, hosted by DJ Lil Keem in 2016 which featured Rich The Kid, Jose Guapo & Trouble.

Now Fasscoupe is back with new singles, “Slang” featuring MMG’s, Tracy T and “Weekend” featuring 1017’s, Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

Fasscoupe just released a joint EP with Jose Guapo titled, ‘Percocets & Pounds’ which is hosted by QC’s own, DJ Ray G.

The official visual for “Weekend” is nearing 200k views via Youtube.

The official music video for “Slang” will be featured on BET, MTV2, & Revolt TV in the month of January and is currently in radio rotation on the East Coast & DJ Scream’s Hoodrich Radio.

Be on the lookout for Fasscoupe’s upcoming project, ‘Fassachusettsotw’ set to release sometime 2018 with guest appearances from Gucci Mane, Ralo, & Lil Baby and a joint EP with Trouble titled, ‘FassSkoob’.

Search Fasscoupe on Youtube to view their interviews with DJ Scream, DJ Smallz & Hood Affairs and catch them performing on the road in a city near you!

