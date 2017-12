Blo5k is back with new music since their ‘Blo5k Muzik 2’ release with 2 new records both produced by Chill Go Hard & Pluto Pooh. “Blind Fold” & “Solid” featuring longtime friend, 21 Savage.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

IG @blo5k @b5lila @b5_fatt @chillgohard @1plutopooh @mgmgthelabel

