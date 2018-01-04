A 90s Kind Of Week: Looks That Inspired Bruno Mars, Quavo And More

This week, the 90s came back full force with the music video release of Bruno Mar‘s “Finesse (Remix)” featuring Cardi B. Inspired by the classic comedy show In Living Color, the vid was full of baggy jeans, colorful getups and gold chains worthy of 1991. Here’s the clip if you missed it:

We were here for the 90s nostalgia, and it kept coming with Quavo and Nicki Minaj‘s “She For Keeps” music video, released around the same time.

What a week for a cherished decade. Swipe through to peep some of the styles that inspired these 90s throwbacks!

