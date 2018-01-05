Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being The First Black Female ESPN Sportscaster [Exclusive Video]

5 reads Leave a comment
Maria Taylor is one of ESPN’s only black female sportscasters, and is well aware of working in an industry that is dominated by men. But that has never stopped the former University Of Georgia volleyball and basketball player from achieving some of her biggest goals.
Maria stopped by the studio to chat with Reec about the upcoming College Football National Championship game, being An African American Woman in her profession, and also gives advice to young women that want to be reporters.
RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football Playoff National Championship? [POLL]
She also said would dunk on Quavo lol. Check out the interview below.
_____
Maria Taylor Of ESPN Is #BlackGirlMagic [Exclusive Photos]
8 photos Launch gallery
Maria Taylor Of ESPN Is #BlackGirlMagic [Exclusive Photos]
1. NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Stanford v IowaSource:Getty 1 of 8
2. COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 SEC Women's Tournament - Auburn v GeorgiaSource:Getty 2 of 8
3. Duke v North CarolinaSource:Getty 3 of 8
4. Duke v North CarolinaSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game - Tennessee v Georgia TechSource:Getty 5 of 8
6. ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot - Times SquareSource:Getty 6 of 8
7. ACC Football Championship - Clemson v MiamiSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. ACC Football Championship - Clemson v MiamiSource:Getty 8 of 8
comments – Add Yours