Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

5 Reasons Black Women Shouldn’t Worry About Who Black Male Celebs Date

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
148 reads
Leave a comment
Taco Bell Skills Challenge 2017

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan has been buzzing on social media because of a revelation that his new girlfriend is not an African American women. When many Black male celebrities reveal who they are dating and that woman isn’t black, why does it seem to stir up so much drama?

Some believe that many times the outrage is made up and, its actually fake twitter bots who are masking themselves as, black women, but there is clearly an outrage. Because of it we’ve decided to compile a list of reasons why black women shouldn’t worry about who Black Male Celebs date.

1. You Really Have No Chance Of Dating Them (But thats ok.)

black women , Michael B. Jordan

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest