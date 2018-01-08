Which Atlanta TV Show Character Are You? [Personality Quiz]

0 reads Leave a comment
The critically acclaimed FX TV Atlanta has drop dates for the premiere of it’s 2nd season and fans are super excited. The young shows second season will premiere Thursday, March 1 at 10pm.
To get us prepared for all the skullduggery in season two, we’ve put together this Atlanta “Personality test to figure out which Atlanta character best represents you. If your spirit animal was an Atlanta character, which one would it be?
Take our quiz below and don’t forget to check out FX’s Atlanta Season 2 premiering Thursday, March 1 at 10pm.
