Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again

It looks like Cardi B will be standing by her man Offset through thick, thin, and multiple cheating rumors.

Ashes to ashes. Dust to side chicks.

Cardi’s fiance has been caught up in yet another round of rumors that he’s been messing around. The last time he was supposedly cheating, Cardi and Offset posted a racy video on social media to combat the chatter; but this time, she’s made it clear that she plans on sticking with him no matter what anyone says.

In a message captured by The Jasmine Brand, Cardi argues that most men cheat, but that doesn’t mean she’s dumping Offset.

“Well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how I feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No it’s not right for a nikka to cheat … But what you want me to do?” Cardi questioned. “Go f*ck me another nikka? Start all over again and get cheate on again? This sh*t happens to everyone.”

“People handle they relationship different soo…” she trailed off in conclusion.

Cardi neither confirmed nor denied rumors that he’s creeping on her, but her statment doesn’t make things look good.

