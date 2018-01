Alabama Wins The 2018 CFP National Championship

Alabama Crimson Tide pulled out a tough victory in overtime over The Georgia Bulldogs winning the 2018 CFP National Championship for 17th time, and the 5th time since 2009. Back up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took over at halftime and put the team his shoulders scoring 26 points in the second half Alabama coach Nick Saban wins his 6th Championship, tying the great Bear Bryant for most of all time.

The Georgia Bulldogs fought hard and will certainly contend for the title next year.