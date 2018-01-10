Serena Williams Saves Her Own Life After Giving Birth

Serena Williams is amazing at everything she does, including giving birth to her first child Alexis Olympia Ohanion, Jr. The 23 time Grand Slam Champion self-diagnosed life-threatening complications after giving birth. Because of her history of blood clots she was able to tell her doctor she was feeling right and needed a CT scan and IV heparin (a blood thinner) right away. Doctors thought she was confused because of her pain meds, but as usual Serena was spot on. During her CT scan, doctors found several small blood clots, which had settled in her lungs. Doctors shortly took care of the problem and she was all set.

Serena Williams we salute you!

