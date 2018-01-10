Binge Alert: ‘Living Single’ Set To Stream On Hulu

The show that set the stage for ‘Friends’ will have a second resurgence when Hulu begins streaming ‘Living Single’ on Thursday, January 11.

‘Living Single’ was a groundbreaking series that profiled four dynamic Black women living in Brooklyn, New York. The series covered everything from relationships to entrepreneurship and gave the world a small peek into what it felt like to be a modern Black woman.

It's a '90s kind of world. Again. Living Single, the entire series, streams January 11, only on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/yCaVxRzR31 — hulu (@hulu) January 10, 2018

The streaming service announced the decision in a tweet on Monday, quickly lighting the internet on fire.

All episodes of Living Single start streaming on @Hulu January 11th! pic.twitter.com/HdiIR5QzbW — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 10, 2018

Living Single was a better show than Friends… DONT @ ME pic.twitter.com/BbLtC4zvpG — James Burge (@itsJAMESBURGE) January 9, 2018

Me abandoning my loved ones and social life to binge watch Living Single on @hulu pic.twitter.com/AC87I0VXvM — Simply TC (Not From Concentrate) (@BienSur_JeTaime) January 10, 2018

Me starting Episode 1 out of a 118 episode long marathon of Living Single on Hulu pic.twitter.com/0mcBdXh61K — PantheR (@____PantheR) January 10, 2018

Living Single is gonna be on Hulu. Prayer works. pic.twitter.com/wIbjaxS91g — Danez Smith (@Danez_Smif) January 10, 2018

Last year Queen Latifah ignited fans excitement when she announced working on a possible reboot.

