T.I. And Killer Mike Join Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Transition Team

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that T.I. And Killer Mike will be joining her transition team and help Bottoms champion her affordable housing initiatives, as well as identify city hall corruption, and improving education programs. T.I. And Killer Mike are only two of a team of 38, who look to guide Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms into a smooth mayoral term.

“I really want them to come with fresh ideas, and bring to me their recommendation for best practices for the city of Atlanta, said Mayor Bottoms. “To make sure we attract the best talent in the city and we are forward thinking and not just worried about the issues we are facing today but build a team that can project out for many years in the city.”

The team will also consist of CEO’s as well as educators.

