2018 MLK Holiday Events In Atlanta

Here are a list of events and activities happening around Atlanta in remembrance and celebration of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Day of Service: This is nationwide in honor of Dr. King’s legacy. There will be service initiatives around Atlanta and Nationwide on Jan. 15. Hands On Atlanta will mobilize more than 3,000 volunteers in service to local communities, schools and nonprofits as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. For volunteering opportunities, please contact Hands on Atlanta at 404-070-2820.

We’ve Got Next: Turning Readers Into Leaders: Held Sunday, January 14 from 3p-5p at The King Center, Yolanda D. King Theatre For The Performing Arts – FREE and Open to the Public. This is an interactive book event for children, especially ages 8-12. The day’s activities will include book readings, interactive activities, and conclude with a book signing. During the event, there will be an opportunity to collect new and used books of all languages to send to those effected by hurricanes and the homeless community. The event will be hosted by Miss Yolanda Renée King the only grandchild of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and her cousins Miss Maryn Rippy, and Aliscia Beals the great-granddaughter of A.D. King. Special guests will include Martin Luther King, III, Arndrea King, Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, Dr. Andrea Lewis, Xernona Clayton, Donald Bermudez and DJ Willy Wow.

We ask that everyone bring at least 1 book, books can be in all languages, to donate toward the book drive. For more info contact Juanita Robinson at (404) 526-8900 or at robinson@thekingcenter.org.

MLK Park Day: Enjoy free entrance day at National Parks in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some local sites include Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site on Jan 15.

MLK Day 5K: Happening at Piedmont Park. Walkers and runners come together for a race through the park. A drumline will play along the race. An Ice skating session at Park Tavern rink is included on Jan. 15. Music, 8 a.m. Line up, 8:45 a.m.

Annual Commemorative Service: Held at the historical Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. The commemorative service features tributes to the life and achievement of Dr. King from national and international leaders on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

MLK Museum Day: Held at the Atlanta History Center. Free admission and special programs to honor Dr. King. This year features a film screening and conversation about “A Trek to the River’s Edge.” Held on Jan. 15, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Parade/Peace March: This event will be held in downtown McDonough, GA. Honor MLK with a parade and peace march on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Celebration: The Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Imaginator Jerry G. White will recite Dr. Martin Luther King’s famous, “I Have a Dream” speech, storytimes, and paper dove craft. Monday, Jan. 15, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Birthday Parade: Downtown Fayetteville. Honor Dr. King and enjoy a program following the parade on Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Gwinnett County MLK Parade and Celebration: Happening on Lawrenceville Hwy. Watch bands, community groups and more flow down the street to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan 15. Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and the parade starts at 11:20 a.m.

*Check with your local library for storytelling and special events that honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

