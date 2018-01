Migos are set to release their highly anticipated ‘Culture II’ album January 26th which marks a year since the release of ‘Culture’.

Thier lead single for the project is “Motor Sport” featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B.

C U L T U R E II A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Jan 15, 2018 at 7:02pm PST

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

