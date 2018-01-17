National
Meteor Explodes Over Michigan Causing A Magnitude 2.0 Earthquake

A meteor lit up the skies across serval states including Michigan late Tuesday night, causing a magnitude 2.0 earthquake near New Haven. What many described as a shockwave then a fireball shooting across the sky, the meteor caught many people by surprise before burning up in the atmosphere. According to some experts the meteors like this typically never reach Earth’s atmosphere, but this one was large enough to get closer to the planet, scaring many folk on the ground.

People freaked out about it on Twitter.

Should we have a fear of meteors reaching the Earth one day?

 

