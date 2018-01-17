Take The Montreal Cognitive Assessment To See If You Are As Mentally Fit As Donald Trump

WOL News Desk

President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump’s health was in questioned by many. Because of some of his actions some wondered if #45 suffered with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. White House Doctor Ronny Jackson gave the press an update on Trump’s health and concluded that he was in perfect health.

Trump achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (Moca), a test that screens for illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Some are questioning the results but now you have a chance to take it on your own. Scribd.com released a version of the test you can take for your own and see if you passed. Let us know what you receive on your test!

