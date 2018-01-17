Amber Rose Reveals She’s Getting A Breast Reduction

Photo by

Amber Rose Reveals She’s Getting A Breast Reduction

Amber Rose Hosts Auditions For 'Chocolate Rose' At The Chocolate Lounge In Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Amber Rose is going under the knife tomorrow to get a boob reduction.

Amber Rose has been hinting over the year that she’s been thinking about getting a breast reduction, due to the the pain her 36H causes her back, and it looks like she’s following through with it. On Tuesday, Amber jumped on social media and announced that she’s going undergoing a breast reduction, and it’s happening tomorrow.

“My breast reduction surgery is tomorrow. I’m really scared and really excited at the same time,” Amber wrote.

 

