Things To Know In The Snow

Residents and motorists should prepare for winter weather conditions.
- Check your tires! Tires tend to loose air in colder weather.
- Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach destinations.
- Fill your car with gas.
- Make sure you have the proper emergency equipment in your car and home such as extra batteries, lighters & candles. Even charger packs for cell phones.
- When driving in icy road conditions, the shortest route is not always the safest. Consider less hilly routes in route planning.
- Slow down! Remember the faster you are going the longer it takes to stop.
- Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3304 Delmar Lane, SW, will be open from 8 p.m. Cots and blankets will be available.
The following recreation centers will be open as warming centers. Cots and blankets will not be available at these locations:
- Rosel Fann, 365 Cleveland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
- Adamsville, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
- Ben Hill, 2405 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
City of Atlanta Fire Stations can be found here.
Police precincts open for stranded motorists:
Zone 1- 2315 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW Atlanta, GA. 30318
Zone 2- 3120 Maple Dr. NE Atlanta, GA 30305
Zone 3- 880 Cherokee Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30315
Zone 4- 1125 Cascade Cir. SW Atlanta, GA 30311
Zone 5- 200 Spring St. NW Atlanta, GA 30303
Zone 6- 2025 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE Atlanta, GA 30317
Additional shelters:
- 24hr Gateway – 275 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, 404-215-6600
- Task Force for the Homeless – 477 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, 404-230-5000
- Fulton County Jefferson Place, 1135 Jefferson Street, Atlanta, GA 30303, 404-613-0412
- Salvation Army – 100 Edgewood Avenue, N.E., Atlanta, GA, 404-527-7200
