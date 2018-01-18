Things To Know In The Snow

Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3304 Delmar Lane, SW, will be open from 8 p.m. Cots and blankets will be available.

The following recreation centers will be open as warming centers. Cots and blankets will not be available at these locations:

Rosel Fann, 365 Cleveland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30354

Adamsville, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

Ben Hill, 2405 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

City of Atlanta Fire Stations can be found here.

Police precincts open for stranded motorists:

Zone 1- 2315 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW Atlanta, GA. 30318

Zone 2- 3120 Maple Dr. NE Atlanta, GA 30305

Zone 3- 880 Cherokee Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30315

Zone 4- 1125 Cascade Cir. SW Atlanta, GA 30311

Zone 5- 200 Spring St. NW Atlanta, GA 30303

Zone 6- 2025 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE Atlanta, GA 30317

Additional shelters: