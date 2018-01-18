Test
DJ Khaled Shares Another Way He’s Losing Weight…
Barack Obama Is Reportedly Returning To Politics
MC Lyte Lands Role On Shemar Moore’s Show…
Foxy Brown Gets Emotional About Daughter’s Emergency Delivery
How Black Hollywood Is Failing The Black Press
Barack Obama On Why He Needed To Go…
‘Dear White People’ Cast Creates Scholarship In Honor…
1 item
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018
Take The Montreal Cognitive Assessment To See If…
Geminid Meteor Shower 2017.
Meteor Explodes Over Michigan Causing A Magnitude 2.0…
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…
Chrissy Teigen Has Offered To Pay McKayla Maroney’s…
Did You Know You Could End Up On…
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…
Dr. King’s Niece Claims Trump Isn’t Racist Because…
H&M’s South African Stores Shut Down After Protests…
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Martin Luther…
5 Surprising Lines From MLK’s “Mountaintop” Speech
WATCH: Barack Obama Recounts Malia Obama’s College Move-In…
Cops Arrest Pittsburgh Pizza Shop Worker In Video…
Watch: Baltimore Hospital Throws Sick Woman Out Into…
30-Year-Old Opens First Black Woman-Owned Student Loan Debt…
MLK’s Nephew Says Trump’s Not Racist
The Shade: Dictionary Takes Shot At Donald Trump…
Dad’s Neat Trick Puts Crying Baby To Sleep…
Get Y’all President! Trump Allegedly Refers To Haiti…
US-LIFESTYLE-APPLE
iPhone’s ‘Share My Location’ Feature Saves Young Georgia…
Omarosa Had A Sexual Relationship With Donald Trump,…
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3…
North Charleston Tries To Move Forward With The…
ATL
Home > ATL

Things To Know In The Snow

Reec

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Residents and motorists should prepare for winter weather conditions.

  • Check your tires! Tires tend to loose air in colder weather.
  • Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach destinations.
  • Fill your car with gas.
  • Make sure you have the proper emergency equipment in your car and home such as extra batteries, lighters & candles. Even charger packs for cell phones.
  • When driving in icy road conditions, the shortest route is not always the safest. Consider less hilly routes in route planning.
  • Slow down! Remember the faster you are going the longer it takes to stop.
  • Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3304 Delmar Lane, SW, will be open from 8 p.m. Cots and blankets will be available.

The following recreation centers will be open as warming centers. Cots and blankets will not be available at these locations:

  • Rosel Fann, 365 Cleveland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
  • Adamsville, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
  • Ben Hill, 2405 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

City of Atlanta Fire Stations can be found here.

Police precincts open for stranded motorists:

Zone 1- 2315 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW Atlanta, GA. 30318

Zone 2- 3120 Maple Dr. NE Atlanta, GA 30305

Zone 3- 880 Cherokee Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30315

Zone 4- 1125 Cascade Cir. SW Atlanta, GA 30311

Zone 5- 200 Spring St. NW Atlanta, GA 30303

Zone 6- 2025 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE Atlanta, GA 30317

Additional shelters:

  • 24hr Gateway – 275 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, 404-215-6600
  • Task Force for the Homeless – 477 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, 404-230-5000
  • Fulton County Jefferson Place, 1135 Jefferson Street, Atlanta, GA 30303, 404-613-0412
  • Salvation Army – 100 Edgewood Avenue, N.E., Atlanta, GA‎, 404-527-7200‎
Atlanta , Driving , Gotreec , ice , radio , Reec , snow , Tips

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest