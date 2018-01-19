CoversAndConvo Ep 1. – Rhyon Brown Covers Adele “Someone Like You” [Exclusive Video]

1 reads Leave a comment
#CoversAndConvo talks with Rhyon Brown about her new album “Pretty Girl”and some of her philanthropy work around the country. She then serenades us with a beautiful cover of Adele. Check out the video below…
She also did a dope Music SoulChild cover over a quick beat box!
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
32 photos Launch gallery
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 32
2. ISSA RAESource:Getty 2 of 32
3. ISSA RAESource:Getty 3 of 32
4. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 4 of 32
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 5 of 32
6. HALLE BERRYSource:Getty 6 of 32
7. BIANCA LAWSONSource:Getty 7 of 32
8. SONEQUA MARTIN-GREENSource:Getty 8 of 32
9. DEMETRIA MCKINNEYSource:WENN 9 of 32
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 32
11. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 11 of 32
12. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty 12 of 32
13. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 13 of 32
14. STORM REIDSource:Getty 14 of 32
15. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty 15 of 32
16. NIATIA 'LIL' MAMA' KIRKLANDSource:Getty 16 of 32
17. LETOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty 17 of 32
18. TOMMICUS WALKER (L) AND LETOYA LUCKETT (R)Source:Getty 18 of 32
19. JUNE AMBROSESource:Getty 19 of 32
20. NIECY NASHSource:Getty 20 of 32
21. STORM REIDSource:Getty 21 of 32
22. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 22 of 32
23. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 23 of 32
24. LOGAN BROWNINGSource:Getty 24 of 32
25. RUTINA WESLEYSource:Getty 25 of 32
26. JENNIFER LEWISSource:Getty 26 of 32
27. THE REAL HOSTSSource:Getty 27 of 32
28. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEYSource:Getty 28 of 32
29. ADRIENNE BAILONSource:Getty 29 of 32
30. RYAN MICHELLE BATHE (L) AND STERLING K. BROWNSource:Getty 30 of 32
31. REBECCA JEFFERSON (L) AND LANCE GROSS (R)Source:Getty 31 of 32
32. YVONNE ORJISource:Getty 32 of 32
comments – Add Yours