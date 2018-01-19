New Music
Ha! This Is What We All Thought SZA’s “The Weekend” Video Would (Kinda) Look Like

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

People had a lot to say about SZA‘s for “The Weekend,” directed by Solange Knowles, and were openly disappointed with the concept.

SZ and Solo were very much focused on portraying the beauty of simplicity in the aestically pleasing video, but secretly, most of us have been waiting so long for visuals to the banger that we wanted to see a little “my man is my man is your man” drama. Like the hilarious video below by @Candice @Omar.bolden @jameslee4:

 

Despite some of the criticism being thrown SZA and Solange’s way, we still think the original video is pretty dope too. Hit the flip to check it out.

