LeBron James & Odell Beckham Jr. Love Drake’s New Track “God’s Plan”

LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. have been bumping some new Drake.
Finally, after much speculation and a seemingly endless stream of teases, Drakefinally dropped some new material late last week. To go along with another new single entitled “Diplomatic Immunity,” Drizzy’s got his fan base en fuego with the offering called “God’s Plan.” Besides everyone requesting the track in various clubs and bars across the world this past weekend, there were at least a couple of high-profile fans who thought the new material was fire.