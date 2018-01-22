LeBron James & Odell Beckham Jr. Love Drake’s New Track “God’s Plan”

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James & Odell Beckham Jr. Love Drake’s New Track “God’s Plan”

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 9 hours ago
8 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr. have been bumping some new Drake.

Finally, after much speculation and a seemingly endless stream of teases, Drakefinally dropped some new material late last week. To go along with another new single entitled “Diplomatic Immunity,” Drizzy’s got his fan base en fuego with the offering called “God’s Plan.” Besides everyone requesting the track in various clubs and bars across the world this past weekend, there were at least a couple of high-profile fans who thought the new material was fire.

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest