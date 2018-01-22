ATL
The TDE Championship Tour Dates & Locations

TDE Tour

 Kendrick LamarSZASchoolboy QJay RockAb SoulSiR, and Lance Skiiwalker are teaming up for the TDE Championship Tour, coming to a city near you. Starting in May the tour will hit cities all across the country and end in Pittsburgh June 16th. Check the dates below to see when The Championship Tour is coming to your city.

TDE Tour

