Atlanta Rapper Snypa Releases ‘Learning 2 Love’ Hosted by DJ Norfcak, DJ Tomcruise, & DJ BlackBillGates, with executive production by Kid808, NotusBeatz, & SloMeezy.

Learning 2 Love sounds like Snypa is taking a step back from the trap to acknowledge the lack of love in his life, with songs like Whine, & I know, the serenades in his voice sound like these songs are for someone specific.

Listen to the full project below

