Just a month after the release of Lil Wayne’s, ‘Dedication 6’ mixtape, the New Orleans rapper just dropped 2 songs which will appear on his upcoming, ‘Dedication 6: Reloaded’ mixtape.

“Big Bad Wolf” & “Bloody Mary” featuring Juelz Santana

Listen to the new tracks below:

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

